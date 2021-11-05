FCMB Invests in Child Health Care

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has equipped the newly constructed E-classroom of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) of the University of Ibadan (UI) to safeguard children’s health care through research, training, and services in a post-pandemic world.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, said, “we have created a platform for borderless learning and collaborative teaching. It is different from a conventional classroom and will greatly benefit the Institute of Child Health students and faculty. They now have access to real-time information about child health care trends from other parts of the world.”

Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Ekanola, commended FCMB for its various impact investments in the institution. He expressed his gratitude to the Bank for consistently supporting the University of Ibadan and helping it to sustain access to inclusive and quality education, which changes lives and society.

According to Professor Ekanola, the facility donated by the Bank has firmly planted the Institute of Child Health of the College of Medicine in the new era of e-Teaching and e-Learning. He affirmed the university’s commitment to building virtual and physical infrastructure to provide unique education pathways for students. The Professor urged leading Nigerian corporations to emulate First City Monument Bank’s commitment to good health, well-being, and quality education at scale.

