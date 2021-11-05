Court Adjourns Hearing of Suit of Woman Accused of Insulting Ganduje’s Wife

Ibrahim Shuaibu Kano

A 49-year-old Amina Abdullahi Sani of Nassarawa quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State has filed application before a Kano High Court to restrain the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 1, Kano, and the state Commissioner of Police from arresting and intimidating her.

In an application for the enforcement of her fundamental right as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution as amended, the applicant sought the relief of Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of the court No. 17, Ungogo division, to restore her right against the security agents’ persecution.

It was gathered that Sani was arrested and detained by the police in October 2021 for allegedly insulting the wife of the state Governor, Dr. Hafsat Umar Ganduje.

The applicant was said to have committed the atrocities that got her into trouble when she held a naming ceremony where her friends and well-wishers were said to have attended in large numbers.

Reliably informed, Sani was said to have invited trouble to herself when a live artist who performed during the ceremony was accused of uttering unprinted words against the state governor’s wife.

When the matter came for hearing yesterday, counsel to the applicant, Bashir Mohammad, told the court that her client possesses the fundamental right guaranteed by the law to organise events freely without interference.

Mohammed, who challenged the interest of the police and one Bello Dalhatu, who launched the complaint that led to the arrest of Sani, insisted that Hafsat Ganduje ought to have reserved the authority to institute action.

The applicant’s attorney expressed worries over the action of the security agent who had earlier remanded her client in custody despite the existence of an ex-parte order granted by the same court.

In a counter argument, counsel to the first and second respondents (AIG and CP) and officer in charge of the legal department of the state Police Command, Sunday Ekwe, filed a preliminary objection against the applicant’s motion.

The O/C legal, which was represented by a junior officer in the department, raised the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application which joined the applicant and her husband in the case.

Justice Zuwaira, however, adjourned the matter till November 18, for the hearing of the preliminary objection.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

