UK, Italy Promise Support for Ecological Transition of Developing Countries

By Michael Olugbode

The United Kingdom and Italian Governments have promised to support the ecological transition of developing countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the ambassadors of the two countries, who are co-hosting the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) holding in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, 2021, said their both countries are committed to supporting the funding of efforts at combating the threats of climate change in developing countries.

Speaking at the press briefing in Abuja, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Stefano Pontesilli, said: “The Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR in Italian) launched by the Italian Government to boost the economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has at its heart the goal of allowing the green development of our country. Therefore a large part of the funds allocated through the ‘Next Generation EU Programme’ will be invested in redeveloping our economy and our industrial system in a way that will help us, among other things, to achieve all targets set within the COP26 agenda.

“Indeed, what used to be our Ministry of Environment has been reinforced and renamed Ministry for Ecological Transition, to highlight its accrued role in supporting the transition of our entire economy towards sustainable growth that can reduce the impact on climate.

“It is with this ambitious internal climate change agenda that Italy goes to Glasgow next week, ready to share its experience and learn from others. It brings to the table also a strong commitment to supporting the ecological transition of developing countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

He added that: “Nigeria, with its experience in the field of hydrocarbons and with a population that is due to be the fourth largest in the world in 2050, has a significant role to play in COP26. Challenges and opportunities lay ahead, but what is clear is that the transition to green and circular economies will be at the heart of both national agendas and multilateral collaboration in the coming years, and that it presents the classic ‘win-win’ scenario where countries with mature and developing economies can collaborate successfully. Italy and its green industries are ready to collaborate with Nigerian partners, starting with the private sector to identify and develop the opportunities that rise from the economic transition towards sustainable development.”

On her part, United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who was represented by the Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, at the briefing, said her government has four clear goals at COP26, which they would like all world leaders and their delegations to support.

According to her, the goals are to secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach; to adapt behaviour to protect communities and natural habitats; to mobilise finance-developed countries must make good on their promise to mobilise at least $100 billion in climate finance per year; and to work together to deliver-finalise the Paris Rulebook (the detailed rules that make the Paris Agreement operational), and accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis through collaboration among governments, businesses and civil society.

She noted that UK would want the outcomes of the negotiations at COP26 to protect and restore nature, follow the best available science, and empower inclusive action.

She said: “We look forward to seeing Nigeria engaging actively at the World Leaders Summit and playing a constructive role in the COP26 negotiations. We also look forward to seeing Nigeria showcasing progressive climate-related policies and actions. We hope Nigeria can help other countries attending to raise their levels of ambition, and commit to action.”

