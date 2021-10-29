Lagos State Police Traffic Officer, CSP Oriyomi-Oluwasanmi Bags Security Nigeria Award

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Lagos State Police Traffic Officer (Motopol), CSP Titilayo Oriyomi-Oluwasanmi recently bagged the Security Nigeria Award (SNA) in a ceremony held in Lagos.

She received the award alongside other senior police officers of Lagos State Police Command who were recommended for the honour by the Police Commissioner, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

As the Motopol of the Lagos Police Command, the CSO is in charge of clearing Lagos roads of traffic which requires grit and wit to tackle, thus earning her the sobriquet as the ‘Face of Traffic Policing in Lagos’.

Since assumption of office from Ilasa Police Division where she was the Divisional Police Officer, she has faced the task of decongesting Lagos, a herculean task.

From ensuring her officers understand that their primary assignment is to decongest traffic, to making sure they dress smarter in their uniforms and are more cordial in their dealings with motorists unlike the situation before, Oluwasanmi has also ensured that they are always on their their duty posts to avoid giving false reports.

Oluwasanmi has bagged over 30 awards both internationally and locally including the Police Community Relation Committee Award (Merit award as DTO Lion Building); PCRC Award (Merit Award) 2014; Bible Society of Nigeria Award (Award of Honor & Contribution to Bible Course) 2015; Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria Award (Distinguished Award in Crime Fighting) 2015; West African Regional Partnership for Peace & Security Award (Merit Award as DPO Ilasamaja; Lead-Time African Magazine Award (Recognition for Outstanding & Dedication) 2016; and Christian Event Watch Magazine Award ( Award for Energetic Solder of Christ & Excellence, Dedication Officer of Law and Security) 2016.

Others include the Nigeria Peace Magazine Award (Leadership Ambassador Award) 2016; African Voice of Peace Initiative Award (Managerial Merit Award of Excellence) 2016; Leadership Hope Media Award (Leadership Ambassador Award) 2016; ICON Africa Media Award (Prestigious Africa Merit Gold Award) 2016; Voice of Peace Initiative National Building Award (Good Ambassador and Quality Leadership) 2016; Global Legend Media Award (Global Legend DPO of the Year) 2016; Hall Of Fame Award (DPO of the Year Award) 2017; Crime Link Publication Award (DPO of the year and Pragmatic Leadership) and Society of National Peace & Leadership Award (Excellence in Crime Fighting Award) 2017.

Also she was awarded with Crime Link Publication Award (Outstanding & Distinguished DPO of the Year) 2017; The Apostolic Church Nigeria Ilasamaja (Meritorious Award of Excellence) 2017; Lagos Watch Award (Star Award of Excellence & Distinction) 2017; National Peace Movement Award (Charismatic Leadership Award) 2017; National Association against Drug and Crime Award (Pragmatic Leadership Award), Transparency Nigeria Award (Most Transparent Police Officer of the Year) 2017; Voice of Peace Initiative Award (Peace Ambassador in Nation Building) 2018; Crime Fighter Award of Excellence (Recognition for Excellence ) and West Africa Media Community Award (The Pride News Paper Man of the Year Award) 2019.

She also got the Fresh Fact Magazine Eminence Award (Most Outstanding DPO); Security Watch Africa (Golden Star Award), Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria Award (Police Office of the year); Africa Security Watch award (Best Anti-Crime Police officer in West Africa); JTAH Award (Special Recognition Award for Dedication and Hard Work), CRAN Award (Award for Gallantry in Police Duties); Voice out Nigeria News (National Pride Award) 2019; City Award (Remarkable Work as CSP in Lagos State and Entire south-west) 2019; Committee for the Defense of Human Right CDHR Award (Award for Excellence for Security Service & Security Personnel of the Year) 2019; JTTAH foundation and Voice out Nigeria News awards; and in November 2019, she was in Dubai where she bagged Security Watch Africa Awards on Most Innovative Urban Traffic Management Officer.

Born in Lagos, she attended primary and secondary school in Lagos. She is a graduate of Philosophy from Ogun State Univeristy, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

She also has a Masters Degree in Leadership and Management from the London School of Management. In 2015, she also attended the Police Officer’s Course in Management in Guandong Police Academy, Guangzhou, China.

After her NYSC programme she enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a cadet ASP in 2002. She was trained at Police Academy, Wudil, Kano. Oluwasanmi is happily married and blessed with children.

