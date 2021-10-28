Tecno Backs NITRA Capacity Building Training

Phone maker, Tecno, has shown its commitment to the training and capacity building of ICT journalist in the country as they lend their support to a training workshop organised for ICT journalist under the aegis of Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Lagos.

The five -day Capacity Building Training, which is at the behest of NITDA, with full support from the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, was meant to equip ICT journalists with requisite skills to effectively report the fast-evolving trends in the global ICT field and further sharpen their skills in reporting.

Tecno acknowledged the need for a continuous skill upgrade for ICT journalist as trends in the Information and Communications Technology sphere globally evolves.

The training covered areas such as New Technology trends, Digital Literacy, Emerging Technologies, Cybersecurity and journalism as a social engineering tool, among others.

Tecno’s support is in line with the phone maker’s corporate social responsibility and quest to partner with corporate organisations to better equip media stakeholders.

NITDA’s intervention is part of the implementation of the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024) which is also in line with application of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The policy document promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy, especially as it pertains to employing digital literacy and skills strategy.

Other firms that partnered with NITRA for the training include CMC Connect a marketing communications firm; Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading communications companies; Global Accelerex, a financial technology company and Zinox Group, as they acknowledge it is very critical in the media industry, especially as ICT evolves.

According to the Chairman of NITRA, Mr. ChikeOnwuegbuchi, the training forms part of his administration’s empowerment promises, and enables NITRA members to further sharpen their skills and be well-equipped to deliver in reporting new technologies such as AI, machine learning, Cloud deployment, Fintech, among others.

