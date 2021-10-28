Drama, as Eight Assembly Members Remove Plateau Speaker

By Seriki Adinoyi

There was mild drama at the Plateau State House of Assembly Thursday as eight members purportedly removed Hon. Ayuba Abok as the Speaker of the House.

Abok, a first-term lawmaker represents Jos East state constituency.

Abok’s removal raises questions on the legality of the action as two-thirds of the 24 lawmakers in the Assembly are required by law to do so.

He was immediately replaced by the lawmaker representing Pengana constituency, Yakubu Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker representing Rukuba/Irigwe constituency in the House, Musa Agah, confirmed development, describing it as a brazen illegality.

He said: “It was this morning (Thursday) that some few members rushed to the Plateau State House of Assembly as early as 6am. You know the state House of Assembly is made up of 24 members and the constitutional requirement for the removal of the Speaker is two-thirds majority which is 16 members.

“So, eight lawmakers rushed to the Assembly this morning against the House rules that plenary commences from 9 am, and even if there is going to be an extraordinary sitting, the Speaker is the one who is empowered to convene such. But that did not happen.

“When some of us heard about it, we rushed to the Assembly complex only to discover that security operatives had barricaded everywhere. Some of us were stopped from gaining entry to the Assembly complex while they also harassed others.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

