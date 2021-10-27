RISS Marks 25th Anniversary, Honours Staff

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Redeemer’s International Secondary School (RISS) recently held its 25th founder’s and 24th speech and prize-giving ceremony, rewarding three foundational staff.

Prizes were presented to exceptional students in each class, as well as in external examinations. There were also prizes for character and extra-curricular activities; best teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking at the event, a member of the board, Mrs. Bola Oni, who highlighted the achievements of the school, said it started with 10 teachers and 25 students, now there are 32 teachers and 190 students, She said the low staff turnover had produced a strong team, able to structure the curriculum to meet international standards while maintaining an unwavering dedication to the school’s vision.

“The virtues of teamwork, personal accountability and truthfulness are woven into the fabric of the school curriculum both in and out of the classroom, which helps out students develop strong leadership skills and the ability to hold their own in a changing and increasingly challenging world.”

Oni said the school had represented Nigeria twice at the international junior science Olympiad, international geography championship in Russia; it also got the international school award by the British Council in 2016.

She said many school graduates have also been admitted on a full scholarship to Ivy League universities due to the combined efforts of all staff members and stakeholders.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Feyisara Osinupebi, one of the long-serving staff, said passion for children, teaching and the school’s vision kept her going.

According to her, one of the challenges of working with youths nowadays is the influence of the social media, so there is need to supervise them to ensure that they only do positive things on the internet and they use it mostly to learn and research.

“Also nowadays we have conflicting theories in parenting and sometimes these affect the training of the children. But we need to be firm, have our principles and policies and stand by them so that the teenagers will know that they are accountable for their decisions.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, a former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, urged the students to strive to do all required to excel, saying that integrity and character are necessary for success.

