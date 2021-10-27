Residents Flee as Suspected Smugglers Kill Customs Officer in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Residents of Fagbohun Village around Idogo/Ipaja in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, have fled sequel to the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), on Tuesday, by suspected smugglers.

Similarly, another operative of the NCS has been declared missing in the aftermath of clash during a clash between the operatives and the smugglers

It was gathered that the incident occurred when operatives from the Federal Operating Unit (FOU), stormed the village to carry out sting operation.

The smugglers, according to information, on sighting the NCS officials opened fire on them, while two officers were reported missing after the melee.

A lifeless body of one of the officers was said to have been found inside a river near Ajegun Iyaloosa village.

The Public Relations Officer of the FOU in Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, has confirmed the incident, saying some suspects have been arrested.

Duniya said, “The attacked officers are from FOU. One is confirmed dead, while the other one is still missing.

“It happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the afternoon. They were on information patrol when they were attacked. It was an unprovoked attack that ended the life of one and the other one is still missing.

“The one that was found dead, his rifle was missing; but we can’t say for the other one that is still missing until we get to the end of it. At the moment we have some suspects in custody in relation to that murder.”

