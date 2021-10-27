RCCG Launches Free TV in Africa

In partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has launched Open Heaven (OH) Prime TV, a free online TV for everyone across Africa.

With over 100 stations, the TV has packages including news, faith, tech, music, lifestyle, kiddies zone, sports, movies, business, documentaries and more.

Viewers can have access to the TV on web, mobile phones, set-up boxes, smart TVs, over-the-top (OTT) devices, and smart displays and free of all subscription charges.

The TV affords viewers 24/7 channels focused on coding, startups ideation, fund and elevator pitches, local and foreign cooking channels among a host of others.

In the words of the Managing Director of Danny Brooks Technologies, Mr. Daniel Akintola, during the launch in Lagos, “Yes, it is a Christian faith-based TV, but it has at least a programme for everyone, especially the youth who are its primary target audience.”

While explaining that their major target is the youth, the MD said the TV is bringing in idea incubation at the comfort of their home and wherever they are.

He added: “We have taken the issue of data penetration in Nigeria into consideration. Hence our forte for this platform is that we have already optimised all the 4K images of videos on this platform to adapt to whatever internet signal that each user of the platform has.

“Our backend infrastructural cloud investments seamlessly guard against buffering of any kind. Our 4K channels automatically adapt to the bandwidth reception strength of each viewer’s device while affording viewers our real-time viewership analysis reports converting duration, device model, age, gender, location and more,” says Akintola.

Emphasising on the free TV streaming, he described the era as a new dawn for Africa. “Viewers can watch from anywhere without spending a dime on subscription and viewership.”

Speaking also, the representative of RCCG, Mr. Dele Oke conceded that OH Prime is the brainchild of the media arm of RCCG to spread the gospel of Christ beyond boundaries.

The platform, he said, would offer destiny-shaping media contents to reach audiences of all ages. “After years of stagnation in the African TV market — characterised by modern-day slavery of media consumers to cable TV — our organisation’s quest to change the narrative and our finicky appetite for excellence sought out Danny Brooks Technologies as a worthy partner for collaboration.

“This is to facilitate the liberation of African consumers by birthing this non-stop entertainment hub,” he said.

He also commended the General Overseer, Eunoch Adeboye for the initiative. “Our passion is to take the gospel of Christ to every nook and cranny of the world, which is the mandate given to us by Jesus Christ. This is the sole aim of the birthing of OH Prime.”

