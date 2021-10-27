ITC to Commence ‘SheTrades’ Phase II in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is prepared to commence the second phase of its ‘SheTrades’ initiative in Nigeria, following the success of the first phase, according to the initiative Executive Director, Ms Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

Coke-Hamilton disclosed this in Abuja while conducting journalists round the processing centre of one of its ‘SheTrades’ beneficiaries, Bimkaf Palace Nigerian Limited.

Bimkaf Palace, owned by Mrs. Kafilat Ayeni, is an agro-processing firm, which trains women in similar fields and assisting them with necessary registrations.

Coke-Hamilton said she was satisfied with the success stories of women empowerment at the Palace, adding that such indicated that the initiative was working.

She said the flagship programme had been instrumental in exposing women to new markets and also building their capacity.

The executive director said: “We believe that this is a real case of success, and we really want to showcase a success story like this across the globe.

“We will have a SheTrades Global in February next year in Dubai, and I think it will be important, not just to showcase this organisation but the other Small and Medium Entrepreneurs she trained.”

She added that: “This is what is important, it is not just about giving to one, it is the pyramid approach – it is one feeds two, two feeds four and then it escalates to the whole community. What she has done represents that; we think that it’s what makes it more phenomenal, it is not just her success but the success of all those around her and the success of the community.”

Coke-Hamilton disclosed that: “We are looking to have a ‘SheTrades’ 2.0, which will increase our engagement at the level of women empowerment.”

The ITC boss commended the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for its huge contributions to the success of the initiative.

In his reaction, NEPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, said in spite of the seeming success of Bimkaf Palace, they are still grappled with many challenges.

Awolowo said NEPC tried to bridge such challenges like it had done with the centre to ensure it became a success story.

In her remarks, Ayeni expressed gratitude for what the centre was able to achieve with the support of the ITC and the NEPC.

She explained that she had trained and mentored over 250 women, and a set of the women had already started processing some food and were now on the verge of obtaining NAFDAC number. Ayeni added that the facility was also used to assist women who required NAFDAC number, noting that it could be used for processing and packaging before seeking registration and certification.

