Fitness Fair to Introduce Chooselife Wellness Platform

The Chief Executive Officer of Fitness Fair Limited, a health and lifestyle organisation, Dr. Uganze Eke, has announced that the 2021 webinar being sponsored by the company is meant to discuss on the positive impact of wellness adoption by Nigerians and its new wellness initiative called Choose

Life. The event is scheduled for Thursday October 28, 2021. In a statement the company said the virtual event is open to everyone upon registration, noting that this edition is themed, ‘Choose Life… Why Choose Life’.

Medical experts, chief executives, business owners, human resources practitioners and fitness experts are among the expected participants at the conference. Participants include; Dr. Paul Audu Odumu, Head of department, Family Medicine, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, who is the keynote speaker.

Others are: Mr Olusegun Mojeed, President and Chairman of Council, Chartered

Institute of Personnel Management, Douglas Elisha, a leading financial expert and Yinka Aworetan, Country Manager, China Europe International Business School.

The statement further explained that the Choose Life programme ‘’is a data-driven initiative with a unique proposition to providing employers and employees new ways of improving workplace productivity through a digital platform that assists organizations track corporate wellness goals, statistics, employees’ health and fitness’.

Commenting also on wellness, Eke said: “It is imperative that modern managers of people and employers understand the correlation between employee wellbeing and productivity’. This according to her is ‘’a relationship that has been widely acknowledged by experts and broadly tested in workplaces to be instrumental for phenomenal growth in productivity, employee sense of value and employee engagement. All these are pre- requisites to driving growth, organisational performance and productivity in the workplace.”

