News in Photographs: Osinbajo Chairs FEC Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presiding.

The virtual meeting is holding at the conference room of the First Lady’s office with Osinbajo standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is attending the 5th Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among those physically attending the meeting are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaineb Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Other ministers, as well as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

