Enyimba, Rivers Utd Drawn against N’African Oppositions

Nigeria’s two representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba FC and Rivers United FC have been drawn to face teams from North Africa.

This was the highlight of the draw ceremony which held yesterday at the CAF headquarters in the outskirts of Cairo.

Enyimba will face Al Ittihad of Libya while Rivers United were drawn to face Al Masry of Egypt.

The 16 teams that qualified from the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round were drawn to face the losing 16 teams from the Champions League second preliminary round.

Head of CAF Competitions, Khaled Nassar, conducted the draw and assisted by Egypt and Zamalek legend Ismail Youssef.

ALL THE QUALIFIED TEAMS

Rivers United (Nigeria) v Al Masry (Egypt)

Al Ittihad (Libya) v Enyimba (Nigeria)

Zanaco (Zambia) v Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) v Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP MAzembe (DR Congo) v Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) v GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) v Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie (Niger) v DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) v Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts of Oak (Ghana) v JS Saoura (Algeria)

Stade Malien (Mali) v Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara Utd (Tanzania)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) v Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) v JS Kabylie (Algeria)

*The first leg of the matches are scheduled to be played on November 28 while the second leg is on December 5.

