Be Security Conscious, DG Urges NYSC Members

By Onuminya Innocent

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu, has urged the NYSC members to be security conscious during their one year compulsory national service.

Shuaibu stated this yesterday at Wamakko permanent orientation camp in Sokoto State during the swearing-in of 2021 Batch C stream one corps members.

The DG, who was represented by the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, enjoined the corps members to be patient and receptive to all instructions that would launch them into the unique process of patriotic service to the country.

He added that their security is guaranteed throughout their service in the state, stressing that despite security challenges in the country, Sokoto still remain relatively peaceful.

Shuaibu advised them to take the skills acquisition programme during the orientation course seriously in order to be well equipped for self-employment after service.

According to him, “It is no longer news that white collar jobs are hard to come by, so for this reason, the empowerment of corps members for self-employment and wealth creation has been the major area of focus for the scheme since 2012.

“I’m happy to inform you that many of your predecessors, who embraced vocational and entrepreneurial training on the SAED platform, are now successful business owners.”

The DG reminded them of the need to continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation course, saying the federal government has announced plan to make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants a prerequisite for gaining entry to public offices from December 1, 2021, as he stressed that the rules could apply to corps members.

Shuaibu also thanked the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA), federal, state, and local governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, corps members, employers and other stakeholders, especially in area of security and general welfare of corps members.

On her part, the Camp Director, Hajia Rakiya Iliya, thanked the state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the people of the state for their unflinching support for the scheme.

