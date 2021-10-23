NGEP Engages Stakeholders on Roll Out of Micro Distribution Centres in Katsina

Francis Sardauna writes that the engagement of stakeholders in Katsina State by the National Gas Expansion Programme for the rapid rollout of micro distribution centres will enhance the use of liquefied Petroleum gas in the state

As part of the ongoing engagement and communication with internal and key stakeholders in the country, the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) recently engaged stakeholders in communities across the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State with regards to the rapid roll out of micro distribution centres in the state which is in furtherance to the achievement of the set aims and objectives of the project.

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, with the laudable support and sponsorship from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), formally flagged off the campaign for the implementation of the project in the state with the stakeholders’ engagement meeting for the planning and communication for the rapid rollout of micro distribution centres.

The historic event, held on October 9th, 2021 at the Katsina Tourist Lodge, had 65 people in attendance consisting of representatives from all the 34 local government areas of the state, women in registered cooperatives, representatives of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) representatives of the gas retailers association, Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) as well as members of youth groups in the state.

Also in attendance were the Director General, Katsina Investment Promotion Agency, Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi; Secretary of the State Standing Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme, Husseini El-ladan; Dr Aminu Abba Yahaya, representative of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources; the Chief Health and Safety Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim Abdullahi Lawal; traditional rulers from the Daura and Katsina Emirates; Council of Ulamas as well as practicing journalists from both broadcast and print media.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Jikamshi, gave a brief overview of the National Gas Expansion Programme, especially on the rapid roll out of micro distribution centres and its expected economic benefits to the people of the state.

He expressed the readiness of the state government to give all necessary support to the success of the National Gas Expansion Project, saying the project would create more employment opportunities for the teeming youths across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He applauded the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) for its role in ensuring that the National Gas Expansion Programme achieves its domestic expansion plan in the state through the sponsorship of the project to ensure positive impacts on the socio economic development of Katsina State.

To show the commitment of the state government to the programme, he said his department mobilised some of the relevant stakeholders that attended the event, to tap into the project and ensure its full utilization for the people of the state, and to achieve the general aims and objectives of the Project in the state.

In his presentation, Dr Aminu Yahaya of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources highlighted some of the negative impacts of using the traditional firewood as a means of cooking, the social, economic and the environmental benefits of using liquefied petroleum gas as an alternative source of cooking for both domestic and commercial uses.

Yahaya gave a graphic analysis of the damages and pollution that the use of firewood causes to the environment, citing deforestation and desertification as some of its negative effects. According to him, this has contributed in no small measure to the reduction of arable land for grazing of animals thereby contributing to the herders-farmers clashes in the country.

He equally elucidated damaging effects of the smoke from firewood to the health and well-being of women, adding that recent researches have shown that smokes from firewood has contributed to the death of so many women leading to high mortality rates in the country.

He emphasized on the social, economic and environmental benefits of the use of liquefied petroleum gas. These benefits, he said, included the reduction in the stress and agony women go through in preparing food for their household through the use of firewood. Also, the massive use of liquefied gas across the country would guarantee employment opportunities for the youths, and reduce the flaring of gas into the atmosphere.

Yahaya said: “It was due to the enormous benefits in the use of liquefied gas that the Federal Government of Nigeria introduced the National Gas Expansion Programme, which is aimed at massive roll-out of small gas retail outlets across the country.

“The aim of these outlets is to bring the dispensing and availability of gas to the remotest areas in the country. Such retail outlets would be properly equipped with dispensing machines, measuring equipment and safety measures”.

He explained that the intention of the project was not to drive the existing retail marketers out of business; rather, it is to partner with them, to boost their capacity and ensure their safety from the associated risks. He called on all the stakeholders to embrace the project and to ensure its success in the state.

Presenting a paper on the Challenges Faced in the Use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and the Safety Measures, the Chief Health and Safety Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Lawal, explained the classification of fire, its causes and the prevention and safety measures against fire outbreak especially while using gas.

He also spoke extensively on the requirements and guidelines necessary for the set-up of gas retail outlets, lamenting that a large number of retailers of gas in Katsina State do not follow due process before the establishment of such centres.

Some of the requirements enumerated by him included the need for the availability of ventilated warehouses devoid of heat and far from residential populated areas, provision of dispensing equipment, protective jackets and masks among other things.

In his remarks, the District Head of Mai’Adua in Daura Emirate Council, Sada Sada, thanked the federal government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari, for introducing what he described as a noble project. He also appreciated the support and sponsorship of the programme in Katsina State by the NCDMB.

While praying that the aims and objectives of the project shall be achieved, the traditional ruler implored the participants to take the message and lessons learnt during the session to their respective local governments and people in their organizations.

Meanwhile, all the presentations at the event were followed by an interactive session, in which the participants were allowed to ask questions, comment or make suggestions that will aid the rapid roll out of the distribution centres. Some of the questions asked and comments made bordered on the following: The non-availability of gas deport in many rural areas and the belief that qualitative gas can only be gotten from deports and not the outlets, what are the benefits of the expansion programme for the youths in Katsina State, ways to check for the expiry dates of gas cylinders, the need to have more women participate and benefit from the project etc.

The guest speakers at the event responded adequately to all the questions raised by the participants as thus: That the National Gas Expansion Programme shall ensure that small outlets are provided in the remote area, to be owned and managed by individuals in the community, with technical supports from the government, that part of the aims of the project is to ensure that beneficiaries that sign up include unemployed youths with a minimum of ordinary national diploma (OND) educational qualification,

Also, the participants were assured that the project shall make use of existing structures with little modifications and specification. On the issue of expiring date of gas cylinders, the participants were made to understand that every cylinder has its expiry date written underneath; that the consumers should always check the expiring date to avoid malfunctioning of the cylinders and fire outbreaks. It was further explained that the National Gas Expansion Programme encourages the active participation of women, especially those in registered cooperatives.

In his closing remarks, Yahaya Adamu, appreciated the large turn-out of the participants and commented on the information gathered from the interactive engagement, emphasizing the need for active participation, communication and engagement from all the citizens of the state.

He also stated that as part of the continuous support and sponsorship of the project by the NCDMB and the training of beneficiaries of the Gas expansion project would commence in a few weeks.

Adamu explained that beneficiaries would be drawn from a pool consisting of women in registered cooperatives, individuals or groups already in the business of gas (at retail and wholesale levels, also those selling in decanters) and unemployed youths with a minimum educational qualification of OND.

