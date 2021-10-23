Help Secure Abducted Travellers, Niger Senator Charges Security Agencies

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has pleaded with the nation’s security agencies to help secure the release of abducted travellers in the hands of bandits.

Senator Musa also “totally condemned the recent unruly and barbaric behaviour” of some irate youths in parts of Minna, an action that disturbed the peace of the state capital.

Musa in a statement in Minna yesterday, said the quick intervention of the security agencies would save the abductees “a lot of trauma, make them quickly return to their normal lives as well as save their families this unnecessary apprehension.”

“I plead with all the security agencies in the state to collaborate and quickly mount a serious manhunt for those behind the abduction of these travellers, every hand must be put on the deck to achieve this objective without delay.

“I also call and appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent in his efforts at bringing back security to our country and to further direct the military to intensify their efforts by deploying their men and equipment to Zungeru and adjoining forests in Niger State in order to flush out these criminal elements that have taken our people hostage and is making life unbearable for them,” he added.

Musa who is aspiring for the national chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned in unmistakable terms the action of the bandits saying “the recent activities of these criminals have made them terrorists who have the intention of destabilising the country.

“Unless and until we tag these criminals as terrorists, our security agencies will not have the unfettered power to treat them the way they should be treated,” the senator said in the statement.

He, however, sympathised with those in captivity and assured their relations that very soon they (victims) would again breathe the air of freedom.

It would be recalled that not less than 30 travellers some of them in the Kebbi State Mass Transit Bus travelling from Birnin kebbi to the southern part of the country and others in two Sharon space buses were kidnapped at Garin-Gabas near Zungeru in broad day light on Wednesday by about 100 gun-toting bandits riding on motorcycles who later took their victims into hiding.

Since the incident the bandits have not made any contact with their families.

On the recent irate behaviour by some youths in parts of Minna which led to a dislocation of social and economic activities, Musa condemned the unrest which he said was totally uncalled for adding that: “Youths who are leaders of tomorrow should always live in peace with one another and settle their disagreements amicably instead of resorting to brigandage and barbarism.”

He appealed to parents to take proper care of their children rather than allowing them to become problems to society.

The federal lawmaker commended the “very professional way” the police and other security agencies managed the crisis which did not allow it to spread to other parts of the state capital.

