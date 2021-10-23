Firm Unveils Housing Innovation to Reduce Gap

Omolabake Fasogbon

Property Development firm, Victoria Crest Homes (VCH) has flagged off two housing estates in Lagos in an effort to curtail housing deficit in the state.

The new estates- Capital Gardens and Citadel are both sited in highbrow Ibeju- Lekki and Eti-osa area of Lagos respectively and boast state -of the -arts innovative solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Group Managing Director of Nedcomoaks, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo stated that the new project would address housing deficit as well as pollution challenge in Lagos.

He noted that beyond business interest, the organisation was concerned about delivering quality, comfortable and decent houses that can be afforded by everyone regardless of his economy class.

“This principle has driven all our innovative and distinctive housing projects across Lagos State and now the Capital Gardens Estate Scheme, the Lagos sustainable city that will be one of its kind in Africa as well as the ultramodern, eco-friendly Citadel Views Estate.”

He explained further that both estates have been equipped with state-of the art technology that will rule out the challenge of pollution known with Lagos state.

“The master plan of the 40-hectare sustainable Capital Gardens includes sustainable and affordable homes with the deployment of clean energy solutions. The estate will also include a technology hub for youths to connect, relax, learn and work on creating indigenous innovative solutions as well as a vocational centre.

“Citadel Views estate is the first of its kind in Lagos, with a housing model focused on sustainable living. It boasts modern technology solutions designed to elevate the living experience of residents such as stealth security system, world-class recreational areas, and water treatment facility”.

He further commended Lagos State government on the delivery of several housing schemes and other initiatives to improve housing in the state.

“Notwithstanding, we cannot abandon the responsibility to the government alone. We must play our part as a private business entity. This is why we have taken this bold step,” he said

The launch was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life including.Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom; Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Honourable Toke Benson; the General Manager of Lagos New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Olakunle Aboyeji and chairman, Cubana group, Obinna Iyiegbu, amongst others.

