Miss Nigeria 2021 Calls for Participation, N10m for Winner

Sunday Okobi

Folio Group, one of Nigeria’s leading multi-media conglomerates and organisers of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, has officially announced the 2021 edition of the country’s oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant.

This year’s pageant, according to the organisers, comes with lots of surprises and mouth-watering prizes for the winners while maintaining global standards in line with the renowned Miss Nigeria tradition.

The winner of the 44th Miss Nigeria which will hold on December 17, 2021, at the Landmark Convention Centre, will walk away with N10 million, 1-year residency in a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and lucrative brand ambassadorship opportunities.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike, has promised that the contestants, partners, and the public will be treated to a truly world-class pageant like never seen before in the Nigerian pageantry landscape.

According to him, “Miss Nigeria emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent.

“And we remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant.”

The organisers declared that contestants would be required to complete the call to entry form for free at www.missnigeria.org, click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab and follow the instructions.

The screening process will begin from a selection of the top 120 contestants who will be further whittled down to 37 shortlisted candidates. Subsequently, 18 semi-finalists will head into the Miss Nigeria boot camp and onto the grand finale from which the eventual winner will emerge.

“This year, we have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and the elimination of regional auditions. While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented,” said Ezinne Akudo, former Miss Nigeria (2013), who also serves as Creative Director of the Miss Nigeria Organisation.

The 2021 Miss Nigeria is open to beautiful young Nigerian women from all parts of the country, within the ages of 18 to 25, and with values that align with that of the organisation.

Call for entry will be open from October 22, 2021, to close on November 3, 2021.

The pageant which receives hundreds of applications each year has discovered, produced, and nurtured exceptional young ladies since its inception over five decades ago, including the first-ever Miss Nigeria (1957), Grace Atinuke who turns 90-years old in November. Others include Lawyer, author and Columnist, Helen Prest-Ajayi; show host Syliva Edem-Emechete among others.

The group urged Nigerians who seek more details about the pageant to visit www.missnigeria.org, and also follow @missnigeriaorg on Instagram to join the ongoing conversation and stay updated on all activities.

The organisers added that for further media enquiries, GLG Communications hello@glgcommunication.com should be contacted.

