Emerging Africa Graduates Executive Mentees

Emerging Africa Capacity Building (EACB), the human capital development arm of the Emerging Africa Group ( EAG), a frontline African investment banking franchise, has graduated its first set of C-Suite mentees whilst also inducting the next set.

EACB provides value-adding learning and development services in areas guaranteed to support personal and professional growth, and advancement of businesses through provision of human resource (HR) services that enables business leaders focus on core objectives.

According to the company, it hosted a combined graduation and induction

ceremony of one of its flagship programme, the Executive Mentorship Programme, a three-month hybrid programme, birthed following an assessment of the critical gap that exists in the professional journey of most individuals. The programme is intended to chart a path for accelerated career and business progress of executives, business heads and entrepreneurs.

Coordinated by Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, EACB, Mrs. Abimbola Shopeju, the programme had in attendance, distinguished dignitaries such as Chairman, Emerging Africa Group, Mrs. Nike Onikepo Akande , mentors and special guests including:Company Secretary, Julius Berger Group, Mrs.

Cecilia Madueke; Executive Director, Investment Bank, NOVA Merchant Bank, Mrs. Funke Okoya; Co-founder and CEO, Purple Group Mr. Olaide Agboola; directors of Emerging Africa Group; GM/Head,

Corporate Finance, North South Power Company Limited, Mr. Kolapo Joseph; CEO, Mainstream Cargo Limited, Mr. Oluseyi Adewale. Graduands and inductees from Canada, the United Kingdom and other states outside Lagos, participated virtually.

The graduands had much to say about the invaluable learnings and life changing

experience by Cohort 1 mentors, Partner & Head, Corporate Practice,

Olajide Oyewole LLP, Mrs. Bola Tinubu; Group Head, Human Resources, UBA, Mrs. Patricia Aderibigbe, and Group Managing Director, TrustBanc Group, Mr. Abu Jimoh.

In her charge to Cohort 2 inductees, the Principal Mentor and GCEO of Emerging Africa Group, Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni, recognised the drive for success by the executive mentees, evidenced by their commitment to the application process, in pursuit of practical leadership and business success skills and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring realization of the programs’ objectives.

