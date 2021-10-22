Chinedu Ikedieze: Building Legacy Projects, Touching Lives

*Actor *Entrepreneur *Philanthropist

Due to his small stature from birth he was faced with many challenges but today, he has become someone whom the world reckons with. With over 150 films to his credit garnered across two decades, Chinedu Ikedieze, alias Aki, has been soothing lives with undiluted comedy, building in the process, a huge reputation within and outside the continent. In 2010, he was honoured with the Member of Federal Republic and in 2017; the African Movie Academy also conferred on him a Lifetime Achievement Award. But beyond his acting prowess lies a prolific mind, an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Recently, he was in the news for several reasons- the sequel to the 2002 “Aki n Paw-Paw”, one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing comedy films; and signing a strategic partnership with one of West Africa’s leading strategic communications firms, C & F Porter Novelli. While reminiscing on his past in this interview with MARY NNAH, he touched on the present and hopes for the future

Should we call you Chinedu or Aki?

Call me whatever pleases you. Some call me Chinedu, others Aki, and yet others Efe as I currently star as Efetobore in the very popular family sitcom “The Johnsons”.

Tell us a bit about growing up and your educational background.

I was born in Abia State. Due to my size, my mother was mocked and advised to throw me away. She refused. Instead, she was determined to nurture me.

My primary and secondary education was in Aba in Abia State. I had a Higher National Diploma in Theatre Art and a degree in Mass Communications from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT). I actually wanted to study Law, but you know JAMB with cut-off issues so I was encouraged to do another course while rewriting it for Law. Along the line, I fell in love with acting and the rest, as they say, is history.

If you were not an actor, what other career would you have been in?

Besides acting or if I was not acting, I will be serving humanity, probably working with an NGO or with the United Nations. I resonate more with having a positive impact in people’s lives. Fortunately, I discovered very early that the two are not mutually exclusive.

In fact, acting is also philanthropic in a way as we help people cope with life through the three Es of education, enlightenment and entertainment. Also, acting provides a strong platform to touch lives through public visibility and connect. In any capacity, there will always be an opportunity to have a footprint on people’s lives. As that saying goes “where there is a will, there is always a way.”

What are the motivating factors that have fuelled you thus far?

I mentioned my mum’s story earlier. That’s a story that will be told in the fullness of time. Let’s be frank: life in Nigeria is challenging and the only surviving anchor is the Almighty God and great people that He has planted in my life to encourage and support me through the storms of life. There are definitely ups and downs, you win some, and you lose some. But you have to be positive all through.

It was in the news that you have a strategic partnership with C&F Porter Novelli, what is the relationship about?

The news is very true! The partnership is a bid to further birth my passion to reality, taking steps beyond acting to create an avenue to touch lives and connect with my teeming fans all over Africa.

No, this is not Brand Ambassadorship and such. It is far deeper than that. With C&F, I am building my legacy projects and building my brand. The company’s approaches are very innovative and different. My team and I are excited at the opportunities they have created for me, and the impact it holds for many, many others, across Africa. There will be more details in the coming days.

You mentioned “touching lives”; how do you intend to do that?

Touching Lives is so dear to my heart; and I have been doing my little bit in various ways with my “widow’s mite”. Among others, C&F is taking that philanthropy to a more sustainable level.

Critically, looking at this, my team and I know that we must look for ways to address basic but sometimes fatal issues affecting vulnerable people. Because, the grace some people enjoy, others might not be privileged to get it. So, under my legacy projects, the issues of empowering those that are challenged in the society will be addressed.

One proverb says “Don’t give people fish to eat, rather teach them how to fish”. But, there are lots more. So, all of you should stay tuned. All my social media platforms will provide updates from time to time.

Pardon my next question: is there a time that someone with similar physical stature asked for mentorship or any kind of help?

This is an interesting question! Anyways you are pardoned (laughter). To answer your question directly, yes. Numerous people have been and are still reaching out to me via different means – physically, through calls, dm’s, mails etc.

Most times, these categories of people you refer to have very touching stories. Some are even contemplating suicide before or when they reach out. Life is very challenging. Our economic situation makes it even more so. Every day, they go through the stigma and frustrations of the current harsh economic situation. I have been supporting them in my little capacity. Mental health and confidence are vital. If someone’s self-esteem is affected, every other aspect of life cannot be meaningful.

I am putting it out now, if you are reading this interview, never give up on life, get over people treating you badly and get back on track, keep moving again and look on the bright side of life. Some people are having it worse than you. Just don’t give up!

Like I mentioned earlier, I will be putting resources together with my valuable esteemed fans in a well-structured manner to reach out to these people and other vulnerable ones. The sole aim is to teach them how to create wealth and not be in a situation of self- pity, we grow together and “we rise by lifting others.”

What major productions are you currently in?

As you know, I am always in the midst of productions. There is a remake of “Aki n Paw-Paw”, it is almost ready. There is also a major web series we are working on. Of course, the legacy projects we are collaborating with C&F on need funds to execute, and the large part of the money will come from the productions’ proceeds and fans’ support. So, I urge my ever-supporting fans to watch and support the productions, so we can support others too.

Looking at the industry and society, what is the way forward?

You will recall that in the 2014 rebasing of our economy, the services sector, including Nollywood, contributed a sizable chunk that helped us overtake South Africa to become Africa’s biggest economy. It is a natural progression to then focus on expanding the industry with its huge potential. If I were President Buhari, I would set up a Ministry for Nollywood. Believe me. Don’t get me wrong, there is progress but we are still a long way off.

In the absence of that government action, some brands are taking the bull by the horn. Businesses need to move out of their comfort zones and connect with the Nollywood brand. The possibilities are endless not only within the country but even beyond the continent. We need to look inward, corporately and individually, to see how we can help each other by creating jobs, working towards self-sufficiency and self-reliance. This is at the core of our partnership with C&F Porter Novelli. I can only say: watch out!

What would you want to be remembered for?

The characters played on the screen, the comic relief personality that reduced tension and brought laughter to people’s lives. More importantly, one that looked beyond himself and helped many up in life – that’s how I will love to be remembered.

Manish Rohtagi: Thriving with Stallion Bajaj Despite Odds

Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke Limited and VON Automobiles of Nigeria Limited, Manish Rohtagi in this interview with MARY NNAH explains how despite the COVID-19 pandemic negative effects on businesses, his company took Nigeria by storm as it made huge sales of 75,000 units within one year. He also disclosed how the company’s support to staff and riders through its dealers and fleet owners has been a major point of satisfaction

Nigeria recently celebrated its 61st Independence Day, any special plans for the celebration by your company?

We have plans to launch a few schemes to promote education among our customer base and empower the next generation of our dealers with support of overseas management training.

How has your company fared particularly at this post-COVID-19 era considering the fact that every aspect of life is taking up a new norm?

COVID-19 has been an era of pain, losses and decline for many across the world. Many have lost their near and dear ones. Many people across the globe have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. Kudos to Nigeria, Nigerian government and Nigerian people, who have shown a brave face during such testing time and stood together to sail through.

Our organisation in fact started during the peak of COVID-19 and thankfully we have fared very well. For us more than business results, we were able to take care of the health of our team, dealers and other stakeholders. While we crossed highest ever figures of Bajaj Keke in Nigeria, our support to our staff and riders through our dealers and fleet owners have been a major point of satisfaction to us.

The key highlight is about our technical staff training by the parent company Bajaj Auto which happened completely off line through video calls and other virtual mediums. I am personally quite glad to inform you that our Nigerian Technical and Production team have done a wonderful job by achieving the highest order of quality and consistency in spite of being trained online.

Despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stallion Bajaj had been able to empower 75,000 riders and sold 75,000 units in less than a year. Basically, it was our stakeholder management and Stallion Bajaj commitment to help and support riders and dealers. We are getting support from all corners of Nigeria hence could achieve such high volumes.

What strategies are you putting in place presently to ensure that your company remains top-notch considering the present challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Firstly we are concerned about any spread of COVID-19. Any trace of any health issues, we are quite flexible for employees to operate from home. Remote working and virtual meetings is the key to success. We are insisting on regular health checkups and maintaining a high level of personal hygiene.

We are also watchful of our productions, pipelines shipments and inventories in order to fulfil countries requirements. Our focus is on to maintain the costs under control but emphasis on human life growth of our stakeholders.

Nigerians are not only ready for new strategies and services but Nigerians are one of the most knowledgeable consumers across globe. The rapid sale of Bajaj RE250 is the testimony of Nigerian consumers’ understanding about new trends and ability to differentiate the real value of brand and products.

Our automated call center and online redressal system are well accepted and appreciated by the Nigerian consumers. Our Below the Poverty Line Customer is well informed and can’t be taken for a ride by anyone in the World.

What particular ideas have you brought to Stallion Group in the last one year to make sure it remains superior?

Our ideas are new but aligned to Nigeria economic growth. We have been working closely with many Microfinance banks specially LAPO, Wetland, MISS, Al Barka and many others to enable the empowerment of youth of Nigeria. While we are providing the unemployed youth with riding skills and techniques, other partner Microfinance Banks are providing liquidity to them to ensure their daily income as micro entrepreneurs. Driving Keke is the best Micro Entrepreneurship in Nigeria as of today which has zero gestation period.

The core of our strategy revolves around inclusiveness with a strong desire of shared prosperity. We believe in empowerment of Nigerians, empowerment of females and empowerment of our staff. This has helped us to create a winning team which has pushed the group up and fetched unexpected results.

We have done many female empowerment programmes including training as mechanics and assemblers. Stallion Auto Keke Limited is the only Automobile Assembly plant which has employed many female staff on the assembly line.

Tell us, what has it been like working in this sector of Nigeria’s economy?

The Nigerian economy is expected to boom in coming years. The last mile transportation is the key to growth for any underdeveloped economy like Nigeria. Stallion Group is committed to work shoulder to shoulder with the key policy makers and government bodies to ensure that the Automobile sector contributes significantly to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

We are aligned with major government bodies like MAN, NADDC, Ministry of Trade and Investment and other bodies to ensure Nigeria grows faster in this part of the economy.

Tell us about your career journey in this field. What are the qualities that have kept you on top, especially as a leader of one of the well-known companies in Nigeria?

Particularly, my own experience in Nigeria has been wonderful and I found the people trustworthy, Intelligent and willing to learn and grow. Each Nigerian is thriving to grow and prosper. Many of my colleagues have been elevated to higher positions.

My personal aim is to ensure that each Nigeria Staff gets what he or she deserves. It will be our failure if people around us don’t grow not only financially but also in terms of their skill sets and new skills acquisition. Development and growth of Nigeria through the development and growth of Nigerian is paramount to all of us in Stallion.

What are the challenges you faced so far?

The challenge is the mindset and unwillingness to change. Many Nigerians don’t want to move around the country. Many of them are sticky about their place of work and postings, while the ones who are mobile get opportunities to grow.

Mobility from North to South, South to East and East to North is the biggest challenge so far as far as talent pool is concerned. Unfortunately, my friends would want to go to the UK/USA etc and execute subliminal jobs but they are hesitant in their own country to move around.

You must have had some tough jobs you had to deal with along the line, so, tell us about them.

The toughest job for any professional is the retrenchment of staff. Fortunately, Stallion Group is a pro employees organisation. We have neither asked people to go nor did we have any salary cuts.

The other challenges have been ensuring high standards of ethics and culture.

Due to COVID-19, this became more pertinent in Nigeria among low-income groups. We ensured their wellbeing during this tough time and found out highly positive reciprocal behaviour from all stakeholders.

What vision do you have for your company in the next five years?

Since our company is a part of the Nigerian economy arena, my vision is to see Nigeria becoming a force to reckon with in Auto manufacturing and supplying to various West African countries.

Nigeria has everything that it takes to become the automobile boss of West Africa. Next five year if we achieve the same, our company would surely lead that change and be a flag bearer of the Nigerian Automobile Industry.

Besides, our team is constantly working on innovation and localisation. We are working with local vendors to develop many parts locally in Nigeria. We are working on a “Make in Nigeria” plan. Stallion Bajaj is set to boost the Make in Nigeria drive. And take note that it would be “Make in Nigeria” because the products are assembled in Nigeria.

You are obviously a very busy person. Do you create time to relax at all?

Making someone happy is the most relaxing thing for me. While I love traveling and spending time with my wife and my daughter, I always look for any opportunity to add value to someone’s life.

People with sufficient means and enough resources must come forward and share the happiness with others who are underprivileged and deprived; they all would find happiness and satisfaction doing the same. The best relaxing activity is to share.

