Chadian Air Chief Idriss Pledges Continuous Support for MNJTF

The Chadian Chief of Air Staff, Gen. Amine Idriss, has assured the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of air support to its troops by the Chadian Air Force, in ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Idriss gave the assurance when the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in N`Djamena, Chad.

The Chief, Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on in N`Djamena, Chad.

The air chief said that the previous Force Commanders had established a good relationship with the Chadian Air force, underscoring the imperative of team work with MNJTF.

He added that the MNJTF would continue to remain a priority to the Chadian Air force, in spite of its national commitments.

Idriss encouraged the force Commander to regularly reach out to other military and security chiefs, to further consolidate the good military brotherhood.

Earlier, the MNJTF commander said the visit was part of ongoing familiarisation tour of some strategic senior military commanders and security chiefs in the Lake Chad region.

Ibrahim added that the visit also aimed at exploring ways for stronger support to MNJTF activities, adding that air assets remained critical for any military operation.

He appreciated the Chadian air chief for the continuous support to MNJTF’s ongoing Operation Yanchi Tafki, emphasising the need for team work and seamless synergy between the MNJTF and national forces, with a view to leveraging the in-fight and surrender by the insurgents.

