Yield Africa Foundation Trains 650 Youth, Women on Soft Skills

Yield Africa Foundation has trained 650 youths and women on different soft skills under a free skills acquisition programme.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Executive Director, Yield Africa Foundation, Olatunde Martins said the free skills acquisition programme is in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) vocational Education Training Centre in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos state.

The statement said the programme which started on October,6 and ended on 18 of this month.

The statement hinted that the programme is set to benefit many unemployed graduates, secondary school leavers, and women.

According to Martins, the training was due to the rapid increase in unemployment in the society and the need for people to embrace vocational education training as an alternative for wealth creations are the main reason for the foundation.

One of the students, from the Cocktail and Mocktail department, Mrs. Oseni Modupe said she has been able to learn and understand how to make different kinds of cocktail and Mocktail drinks. That with what she has learned she can start her business in that field, besides she has started telling people about her new business.

Also, another student from the bag-making department, Miss Faith Odion affirmed that she had learnt a lot through the training, adding that with her skills, she can make different bags on her own.

The beneficiaries commended the foundation for giving them the opportunity to learn the skills of their choices without paying for the training and provision of materials.

“We are grateful to the Chairman Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Hon Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof for his support towards the success of the training and for the empowerment Start-Up equipment he promised to provide for them during the graduation ceremony,” they said.

