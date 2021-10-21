Ortom Calls on Fulani Elites to Condemn Atrocities of Foreign Herders in Nigeria

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on indigenous Fulani people of Nigeria to speak out against the invasion of communities in Nigeria by their kinsmen from foreign countries.

Ortom stated this at the Benue Peoples’ House in Makurdi when he received a delegation of Nasarawa State Traditional Rulers Council on behalf of the state government on a condolence visit.

The delegation led by the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo, was accompanied by other traditional rulers from the state.

The Nasarawa State traditional council visited the state to condole with the governor and the Benue State traditional council over the ‘hunting expedition’ embarked upon by the Ochi’Doma, Elias Ikoyi Obekpa.

Ortom explained that the Tiv people, Fulani and other Nigerians had lived together peacefully until foreign Fulani people were allowed to move into the country unchecked, to cause the current violence being witnessed in the country.

On the ranching law, the governor explained that the law is a win-win for herders and farmers as it prohibits open grazing and cattle rustling, stressing that the law does not spare any offender from prosecution, including natives.

He expressed appreciation for the visit, stressing further that as brothers, it was incumbent on them to sympathise or rejoice with one another when the time permits, the reason he attended the coronation of the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Chindo.

Ortom commended his Nasarawa State counterpart, Governor Abdullahi Sule, for his efforts to ensure peace among the people of the two states, saying the traditional institution also have a great role to play in that regard.

Leader of the delegation and Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo, who also recalled his early days in Makurdi where he attended his primary education, presented a condolence letter to Ortom from the governor of Nasarawa State, saying the news of Och’Idoma was unfortunate incident for Benue, Nasarawa States and the entire country.

He expressed hope that the “conflict entrepreneurs who are benefitting from the farmers-herders crises will one day regret it,” stressing that the Tiv and Fulani people were made by God and cannot be separated.

The emir also expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for personally attending his coronation and the support he gave for the occasion, even as he prayed to God to guide him through his administration.

