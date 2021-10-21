NSA Seeks Multi-stakeholders’ Approach to Contain Insecurity

Kingsley Nwezeh

The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday, sought a multistakeholders’ approach in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the country.

He said kinetic approach alone would not contain terrorism and other security challenges confronting the nation.

Monguno spoke yesterday at a 3-day masterclass on “Strengthening Nigeria’s Implementation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan (NAP) for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), in Nigeria”.

The masterclass was organised for PCVE officers and NAP steering committee members by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in collaboration with the Government of Netherlands.

Monguno, who was represented by the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre in ONSA, Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, said the government had also adopted the non-kinetic or soft approach by developing a policy framework and action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

He said the policy framework recognised the integrated roles of government agencies with the larger society as critical by adopting a “whole-of-government” and a “whole-of-society approach”.

He said it encouraged the active participation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as critical stakeholders from different sectors of the civil society such as religious actors, youth, teachers, women, law enforcement, the media and community-based organisation.

“This is essential in order to build networks of peace that create safe and resilient communities across Nigeria, in which human rights and the rule of law guide the approach to combating violent extremism.

“The development and implementation of a policy framework prioritises the strengthening of institutions and coordination; access to justice, rule of law, and human rights approaches; engaging communities and building resilience; and integrating strategic communication in PCVE Programmes,” he said.

The NSA stated that, “to enhance the coordination of implementation of the PCVE framework and action plan, the government constituted the PCVE steering committee and a functional secretariat reflecting the broad range of stakeholders across government and civil society according to the guiding principles stated in the framework.

“The committee is designed to ensure an integrated, coordinated, comprehensive and adaptive approach in implementation of the plan and various levels of government from national, states and local governments.”

In his remarks, the Envoy of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr Henry Van Dijk, said his country was involved in proffering solutions towards addressing violent extremism and handling of the repentant terrorists in the North-east.

He said the collaboration was to evolve an effective way to prevent violent extremism and develop a national action plan.

According to him, national security remained a dynamic and evolving field ranging from terrorism to climate change, adding that a national security strategy must identify preventive and proactive approach.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator, CTC-ONSA, Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, said the third masterclass programme was designed to equip and build capacity of the national PCVE steering committee members on the various aspects of implementation of the prevention of violent extremism framework.

