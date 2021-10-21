NITDA Set to Train 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons on Digital Literacy

Emma Okonji

The Directory General (DG), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has disclosed NITDA’s plan to train over 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on digital literacy, to enable seamless reintegration of Nigerian citizens who were displaced as a result of insecurity.

Inuwa made the disclosure recently, at NITDA’s headquarters in Abuja, while playing host to the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI), Sulaiman Ibrahim.

He said training IDPs on digital literacy, was part of the implementation of NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024) to enable a fast-growing digital economy for Nigerians.

“Education being an important identifiable tool of elevating poverty in the President Muhammed Buhari’s GCFR, Administration has been actively employed by NITDA positively,” Inuwa said.

According to him, “Employing Digital Literacy and Skills strategy, one of the seven pillars of NITDA SRAP, is inline with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy.

“Following a methodological approach is necessary to achieve a SMART initiative. A combination of capable people, due process and deployment of adequate technology is required.”

While explaining some of NITDA’s intervention projects, especially in capacity building, Inuwa noted that the agency had continuously engaged in several trainings across the six geopolitical zones of the country with the use of different platforms like virtual trainings, online platforms, and physical trainings.

Inuwa in response to the request of the NCFRMI, disclosed that NITDA was willing to support the commission with working tools and conduct IT trainings for its staff, while also assuring the team of NITDA’s collaboration.

A Digital Transformation Technical Working Group, comprising members from both organisations would be set up to enable the execution of identified aspects for partnership, Inuwa said.

Ibrahim, in her remarks said the organisation would seek for collaboration in training, technical and tool support from NITDA to promote digital inclusion and national development.

Ibrahim noted that over four million Nigerians were internally displaced and that the number kept rising up at an alarming rate, due to the natural disasters resulting from flood.

The Commissioner was optimistic that NITDA’s move to train teaming youths at the IDPs and persons of concerns would contribute to the diversification of the economy that will enable the elevation of 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years as projected by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

