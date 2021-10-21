EUROPA LEAGUE Iheanacho Inspires Leicester from Two Goals Down to Victory in Moscow

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Kelechi ‘SeniorMan’ Iheanacho, yesterday inspired Leicester City from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3.

It was the Foxes first win in the Europa League this season and it has moved Brendan Rodgers side to second spot in the Group C standing until Victor Osimhen’s Napoli take on Legia Warsaw this evening at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

The Super Eagles forward pulled two assists from the hat in the hard-fought battle in Moscow.

Alexander Sobolev fired in the first for Spartak via a deflection before former Nigeria and Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses, set up Jordan Larsson – the son of ex-Swedish international forward Henrik – to slot in the second.

With Spartak in the front on two goals, Iheanacho set up Zambia international Parson Daka’s first and second goal.

Daka slotted in the first of his four goals of the afternoon after getting on the end of Kelechi Iheanacho’s chipped through-ball.

Daka who linked up with Leicester last summer from Red Bull Salzburg for

£22m, levelled matters soon after the break with another neat finish, again set up by ‘SeniorMan’ Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has now recorded three assists in two appearances in the Europa League for the Foxes this season. Just like Iheanacho, Victor Moses also provided two assists for his side.

And before the hour mark it was 3-2 as Daka timed his run to perfection to latch onto Youri Tielemans’ pass before slotting in low.

He was not done yet, though, with James Maddison releasing him to seal the 4-2 win with another side-foot finish with 10 minutes to go.

