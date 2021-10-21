CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Pique Returns Barcelona to Winning Ways

Gerard Pique scored Barcelona’s first Champions League goal this season as Ronald Koeman’s side beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 to end their losing start to Group E.

Pique volleyed in a superb opener from Jordi Alba’s cross as the hosts found the net in Europe for the first time in more than four and a half hours.

Barcelona were comfortable, if not clinical, and success keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

They sit third, one point behind Benfica, who play Bayern Munich later.

Barcelona headed into this fixture on the back of 3-0 defeats by Bayern and Benfica, managing just one shot on target in total.

They had not failed to find the net in three successive European games since March 1988 in the UEFA Cup – and Pique made sure that unwanted feat would not be repeated.

