Mku-Atu Bags Honorary Award

By Vanessa Obioha

Prominent property magnate and philanthropist, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu, will be conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Crescent University, Abeokuta in its combined 12th and 13th convocation, which comes up on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The honorary award is in recognition of her contributions to education, healthcare and social service.

She will be honoured alongside the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre; the former Accountant-General of Nigeria, Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa; and Sheikh Muhyideen Najimdeen Al-Kubrah.

Her non-governmental organisation, the Rosula Foundation — a non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) — organised on a local, national and international levels with the aim to alleviate the impact of the social-economic and political realities around the world that are products of social, economic and political inequalities — will also be laying the foundation for the Rosula Academy building at Crescent University during the convocation ceremony.

As a foundation built on love, care and empathy, Rosula Foundation addresses issues through three basic fronts — empowerment, education and humanitarian services.

A successful businesswoman and consummate philanthropist from the Bini royal family, Princess Mku-Atu is a recipient of several awards including The Vanguard Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2020, Tell Communication’s 20 Nigerian Women of Distinction and Across Africa Distinguished Leadership and Development Award 2020 respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

