Jide Awobona’s ‘Alabede’ Premieres in Grand Style

Iyke Bede

So far in his career, Nigerian actor Jide Awobona has donned many acting togas. In the latest self-produced ‘Alabede’, which premiered recently at Viva Cinema, Ikeja, Lagos, he takes on the role of a fierce and ruthless character, Alabede.

The film relays the story of Abebunmi (played by Jumoke Odetola and Peju Ogunmola), the village circumciser who was installed after the death of her mother. Following a series of events influenced by her new position, she exerts revenge on Inaalaji (played by Ayobami Olabiyi and Olumide Femi-Isedowo), her love interest.

Subsequently, her son, the untamable Alabede emerges, only to inflict havoc on his community. But soon, his Achilles heel is discovered, stopping him right in his tracks.

The première party for the film was well attended amid observance of strict COVID-19 health guidelines. It also doubled as a cultural showcase with guests dressed in vibrant cultural wear on the red carpet depicting our diverse culture. But aside from fashion, the ambience was bathed in thunderous sounds of the talking drum to which energetic indigenous dancers showed off their beautifully choreographed routine.

Co-directed by Razaq Olayiwola and Tunde Ola-Yusuf, ‘Alabede’ parades Nollywood actors like Antar Laniyan, Toyin Adegbola, Adeniyi Johnson, Oyebade Adebimpe, Jamiu Azeez, Peter Fatomilola, Abeni Agbon among others.

Rendered solely in Yoruba, the film’s principal photography commenced in February at Gudugbu Nla Village, Akinmorin Oyo, Oyo State.

According to Awobona, the location of choice easily provided pristine, decades-old structures to fully depict the cultural timeline before the seepage of western culture.

However, the story was conceptualised and partly scripted 10 years ago.

Speaking on the culture conveyed in the film, Awobona emphasised the need to celebrate our culture.

“Culture and language are part of our identity, so don’t throw it away. Even the English we are speaking right now is a borrowed language; it is not our language, and we are still struggling with it. We should own our language.”

‘Alabede’ will be heading to cinemas soon.

