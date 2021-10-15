ITPC Throws Weight Behind Hybrid Trade Expo

Mary Nnah

The Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) in Lagos is giving support to the 36th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) organised by the Ministry of Trade Republic Indonesia and Embassy of Republic Indonesia in Abuja.

Themed “Reviving Global Trade”, the exhibition, which will be hybrid, is scheduled to last for 14 days, starting from October 21 to November 4, 2021 online, while products showcase continues till December 20, 2021.

Director at ITPC, Hendro Jonathan said the Centre is inviting friends and business men / women to attend the event in order to promote business opportunities between Nigeria and Indonesia.

He said interested persons are to register and log into the website http://tradeexpoindonesia.com/ from any part of Nigeria as well as Cameroon, Benin, Togo, Ghana.

TEI digital edition, he reminded, aims to create a vehicle for promotion of online trade transactions, which is effective and efficient as well as strengthen partnerships, maintain business continuity with buyers, expand penetration into new markets, build a positive image, and increase the competitiveness of various Indonesian products and services in international markets.

According to Hendro Jonathan, TEI 2021 will present the concept of a digital catalogue that provides flexibility for participants and visitors to display and explore information on various superior Indonesian products.

The featured Indonesian products and services that will be displayed are in eight categories, namely manufactured products, digital lifestyle & services, medical & healthcare, renewable energy, food & beverage products, living comfort & amenities, fashion & beauty products, and halal products.

He noted further that the expo is ready to provide more convenience and comfort for Nigerian business partners through an interactive platform in the e-catalogue format as well as major international trade shows for example in Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

That way, interactive activities between sellers and buyers will run better. This year’s TEI is targeted to reach a trade transaction value of USD 1.5 billion attended by 1,000 companies and 500 thousand visitors.

In addition to the exhibition, this time TEI will present various activities such as trade forums, exploration of trade agreements and purchasing missions, seminars, and business counselling.

