Firm to Host Agrofood & Plastprintpack Exhibition

Oluchi Chibuzor

German trade show specialist Fairtrade Messe is set to host the 6th edition of the Agrofood & Plastprintpack exhibition and conference in Nigeria.

The three-day event is scheduled for 26th to 28th October, 2021 at a trade exhibition in Lagos and will welcome exhibitors and attendees from agriculture, food & beverage processing, ingredients and plastics & packaging sectors from 11 countries.

Speaking on the upcoming event, in a statement, the Managing Director at fair-trade, Paul Maerz, said that, “We believe that the agrofood & plastprintpack Exhibition and Conference is essential for the Nigerian trade network. It presents a unique opportunity to meet with suppliers, source new products, network with existing and new business contacts as well as a place to be inspired and learn.”

According to the statement, “Nigeria’s food production has grown by 39.6 percent in recent years, from €26 billion in 2016 to €36.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise by 48 percent between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3 billion to €62.6 billion Euromonitor International / VDMA.

“With €294 million in 2019, Nigeria is the second largest investor in food & beverage technology in sub-Saharan Africa. Its investments into technologies from around the globe increased by an average of 6.7 percent per year between 2015 and 2019 with main supplying countries being Italy, China, India, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey and the Netherlands – in this order.”

“It is on this background that the agrofood & plastprintpack Exhibition & Conference provides a networking opportunity for international and local industry players. The exhibition will also showcase a wide variety of products ranging from agrofood processing & packaging machinery to food ingredients,” the statement added.

