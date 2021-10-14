Caleb Varsity to Organise First Int’l Conference

By Akowa Peter

Caleb University will organise its first international conference with focus on innovations and development.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Director, Public Relations and Marketing, Dr. Elvis Otobo, said the event which is themed: ‘Future Forward: Disruptive Innovations. What Next,’ would take place at the University’s main campus, Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State and online from October 26 to 27.

He also stated that the event would have in attendance an array of prestigious speakers, leaders in their respective fields, drawn from home and abroad.

The statement noted that Prof Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, from Africa Development Bank would present the keynote paper on the conference theme, “this will be complemented by other lead papers.”

According to the statement, “International Jurist, and Political Analyst, Mr. Desire Assogbavi would introduce innovations in international development agenda 2030 (UN) and 2063 (AU).

“In his paper, Brian Winston, Professor of Communications at Lincoln University, (UK) will examine the critical balance to be made between the technological and social factors that drive innovation. The paper is titled,‘Role of Innovation in Sustainable Development.’ The conference will also cover issues on sustainable environment, living and lifestyle.

“The Managing Director, Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSDPC), Mr. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph will discuss innovations for sustainable environment and smart cities. From Johannesburg, South Africa,Wits University Centre for Health Economics and Decision Sciences, Prof. Sue Goldstein, speaks on Health, Well-being and COVID-19.

“Regarding Digital Financial Services in the Global Economy, the focus on Taxation is covered by the pair of Valente Piergiorgio; President of the CFE Executive Board, and Assistant Professor at the Institute of Austrian and 2 International Tax law, (Sorbonne trained) Dr. Nevia Čičin-Šain. They will both offer insight into best global practices on taxation. CFE is the leading organisation of tax advisers profession in Europe.

“Innovations to enhance quality education, employability and social cohesion will also be in the spotlight. The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mrs. Toki Mabogunje will speak on Innovating to Dislodge Poverty, Hunger, Gender and Social Inequalities. Mrs. Funke Amobi, the Regional Head, People and Culture West Africa Standard Bank Group, and Country Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Nigeria will speak on Deciphering Waves of Innovation: The Future of Work and Work of the Future.”

