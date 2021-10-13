Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two Lawmakers over Alleged Ties with Bandits

The Zamfara House of Assembly yesterday suspended two lawmakers for allegedly supporting the activities of bandits in the state.

The suspended lawmakers are Yusuf Muhammad, the lawmaker representing Anka, and Ibrahim Tukur, the member representing Bakura.

Their suspension on followed the adoption of a motion by Yusuf Kanoma, the lawmaker representing Maru North.

Kanoma had called on the assembly to suspend the lawmakers over allegations that they were collaborating with bandits in the state.

He said: “One of them is suspected to have supplied information to bandits leading to the death of one of our lawmakers, Muhammad Ahmad, representing Shinkafi Constituency, who was killed on his way to Kano a few months ago.”

“The other was seen rejoicing after the kidnap of our Speaker’s father, who died in bandits captivity.”

The majority leader, Faruku Dosara, said the allegations must be treated seriously and called for a thorough investigation.

Dosara therefore, asked the assembly to mandate one of its committees to investigate the matter.

The Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, directed the house committee on ethics and privileges to investigate the allegation and report back in three months.

According to NAN, all the 24 lawmakers, the clerk and Chairman of the Assembly Service Commission were made to swear an oath that they had no connection with banditry in the state.

