Technology: Lagos SUBEB Sensitizes Contractors on e-Procurement Portal

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board( LASUBEB), recently, held a sensitization programme for contractors on the e-procurement process portal in line with the state’s determination to infuse technology into its activities.

Speaking at a pre-bid meeting with the contractors, the Executive Chairman of the board, Wahab Alawiye-King, emphasise on contractors’ response on e-procurement process for the year 2019 to 2020 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and LASUBEB intervention fund project, adding that the exercise was to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks.

According to him, this is in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s determination to infuse technology into many of our activities which is to promote efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in the public procurement process.”

Another objective, he noted, is to ensure a level playing field for every contractor in the state to reduce bureaucracy, adding, “and the essence is to bring about transparency and accountability in what we do.

“The whole training is to reduce the physical contact and to promote efficiency and value for money in what we do.

“As will all know bureaucratic bottlenecks bring about high cost and to reduce such cost, we must adopt the mode of biding system especially the e- procurement system, ” Alawiye-King said.

He appealed to the participants to take advantage of the innovative ideas of the state government and participate actively by listening and asking relevant questions.

The Director General of Public Procurement Agency (PPA), Mr. Fatai Onafowote stressed the need for participants to take advantage of the training so as to improve inclusive governance structure of the current administration in the state.

