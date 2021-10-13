Senate Confirms Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner, National Assembly Commission

The Senate has confirmed Mr Amaechi Nwoha, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for appointment as the commissioner representing South-east in the National Assembly Commission.

His confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service at plenary on Wednesday.

The report was presented by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi) on behalf of the Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano).

Adeyemi said the nominee was a seasoned legislator with the Imo State House of Assembly, adding that there was no petition against the nominee before the committee.

He said: ”The committee, having screened the nominee, do hereby recommend him for confirmation of Senate as commissioner representing the South-east in the National Assembly Commission.”

The Senate thereafter, after a voice vote, confirmed his nomination.

It also at plenary considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are: Federal Medical Centre Hong, Adamawa State Establishment Bill, 2021 sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yayaha (APC-Kebbi) and Federal Medical Centre, Kabba, Kogi State Establishment Bill, 2021 by Adeyemi (APC-Kogi).

The rest are: Federal University of Agriculture Ogoja, Cross River State Establishment Bill, 2021 by Senator Jarigbe Agom (PDP-Cross River), Nigerian Oil Research Development Board Bill, 2021 by Senator Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia) and Weights and Measures Implementation Agency by Senator Shettima Kashim (APC-Borno). (NAN)

