Report: Over 2,000 Killed in Q3 2021, 495 in Zamfara, 306 in Niger

Over 2,287 people were killed in numerous violent attacks across the country between July and September 2021, according to a report by SBM Intelligence, a research organisation that compiles and analyses data about happenings in the country.

The report was a compilation of media reports on killings in Nigeria in the third quarter of 2021.

The violent incidents include those perpetrated by Boko Haram, militia herdsmen, gang clashes and bandits.

The breakdown of the people killed shows that 1,153 civilians, 105 soldiers, 67 police officers, two immigration officers, one civil defence corps officer, and one customs officer were affected.

Others include: 27 cultists, 29 members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), 10 vigilantes, 23 kidnappers, and 24 armed robbers.

In the period under review, the North-west region of the country recorded the highest number of killings with 961 deaths. Zamfara, a state in the North-west region, recorded the highest number of killings with 495 deaths.

The North-central came second with 646 deaths, followed by the North-east with 336 deaths.

The development means that the Northern part of the country accounted for 85 per cent of the killings that occurred in the country in the period under review.

In the Southern part of the country, South-east region recorded 137 deaths, followed by the south-south with 105 deaths, while the south-west had 102 deaths.

According to the report, Imo state is the epicentre of the killings in the Southern part of the country with 59 deaths.

In the past few months, the insecurity in many parts of the country has worsened.

In the northern part of the country, bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have carried out a series of violent attacks, as well as destruction of properties and abductions.

The development made many state governments in the north to develop stringent measures like shutting down telecommunications services and markers in a bid to contain the activities of bandits.

In the southern part of the country, killings and attacks on national facilities like police stations, prisons, offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others have been recorded.

IPOB has been blamed for the violent attacks in the south-east, but the group denied the allegation.

