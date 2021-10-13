Mimiko, Ajayi, Others Set to Join PDP Ahead of 2023

Fidelis David in Akure

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and the governorship candidate of ZLP in the last gubernatorial election and immediate past Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, are set to join the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), THISDAY has gathered.

It was learnt that the running mate of the ZLP’s candidate, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, will also join the main opposition party.

THISDAY also gathered that the trio and their supporters have concluded plans with the leadership of PDP on the modalities of re-joining the party.

It is not yet clear if Mimiko will integrate ZLP structures into the PDP at the grassroots level and if Mimiko, being the only living former governor in the state, would assume the new role of the leader of the party and replace his former Commissioner and two-time governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who is the leader for now.

However, THISDAY could not ascertain if the former governor would contest for any position under the PDP come 2023.

Mimiko first defected from AD to PDP in 2003 and then from PDP to LP in 2006 before defecting back to PDP in 2014 and then to ZLP in 2016.

His plan defection will make it the third time he would join the PDP.

Mimiko, who had served as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is said to be returning to the party after his bid to ensure his trusted allies, Agboola Ajayi who was the Deputy Governor under the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu lost the October, 2020 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Meanwhile, it was earlier speculated that he would join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but that did not happen.

The two-term governor formed the ZLP in 2019, and used the platform to contest the senatorial election, which he lost to the candidate of PDP, Dr. Ayo Akinyelure.

THISDAY gathered that the former governor was in Abuja last week to hold talks with the leadership of the PDP, while affirming that it is true that he would head to PDP.

However, it has not confirmed, the time of the defection, but THISDAY gathered that the former governor would hold a stakeholders’ meeting in order to make his intention known to his supporters and ZLP leaders, both at the state and national levels.

Speaking with THISDAY on the development, the Media Adviser to Mimiko, Mr Johnpaul Akinduro, said: “There is no formal position for now. Governor Mimiko will definitely make public, his next political move very soon”.

However, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Hon. Bode Obanla, saidhe would institute legal action against Mimiko if he joins the party as being rumoured.

According to Obanla, “ I will invoke chapter 2, section 8 and subsection 17 of the PDP constitution against the former governor”.

He said the sections expressly state that “a person who has earlier decamped from the Party, but later decides to return to the Party shall lose the seniority and privileges conferred on him by his previous status”.

He said: “I am happy there are provisions in our constitution that allow me to take Mimiko to court now that he is planning to rejoin the PDP. I have already instructed my lawyer to get prepared. The law is there to check our activities at the party. No one is above the law.”

“It would have been a thing of joy for a person of Mimiko’s experience and pedigree to join the PDP, but I would take necessary legal actions against him to protect our great party from harm if he officially declares for the PDP”, Obanla said in a statement made available to newsmen Nigeria yesterday.

But in his reaction, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, said Mimiko, Ajayi and others are welcome to the PDP. He described the planned defection as a welcome development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

