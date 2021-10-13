FG Removes South Africa, Turkey, Brazil from Travel Restriction List

Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has removed South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from the list of countries where high level restriction was placed on travelers from visiting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha announced the decision in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the lifting of the restriction was with immediate effect.

The three countries were among the worst hit by the deadly COVID-19 Delta strain that claimed many lives.

Mustapha said the decision to ease the restriction was taken by the PSC after a marathon session on Wednesday after the PSC reviewed the developments in the affected countries.

Indian was removed from the list on September 13 by the federal government in response to the improved situation in the country.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

