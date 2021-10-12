Ujiri’s Giants of Africa Unveiling More Basketball Courts in Lagos

Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa founder, will in continuation of his enriching the lives of African youth through sports unveils the Oworonshoki Basketball Court built by him in the Olopomeji area of the Oworo Expressway in Lagos.

Earlier yesterday, the Giant of Africa Foundation Kick started the handover of the four basketball courts built by the foundation with the unveiling of the one at Ijeshatedo Grammar School on Dibor Street, Lagos

Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the two new basketball court at the Ilupeju Grammar School and the unveiling of a new practice court for the Lagos Warriors professional basketball team with head coach Colonel Sam Ahmedu (rtd) and local community leaders in attendance.

Ujiri’s unveiling of the new courts are part of the foundation’s Built Within initiative, a multi-year investment in building and refurbishing 100 courts across the continent.

“I am so pleased that Giants of Africa has continued to show their firm commitment to developing talent in Nigeria,” said Ahmedu. “As someone whose life changed when I was introduced to the sport through happenstance, I know how imperative it is that we expose as many kids as possible to what’s out there. These courts are a great way to ensure that we foster as much potential as possible in our communities.”

Historically, one of the most difficult challenges for athletes in Nigeria, and throughout all of Africa, is the lack of quality facilities and equipment to foster their talents.

“The talent is there,” said Raptors’ forward and Nigerian Precious Achiuwa. “It’s about continuing to grow the game and providing the next great wave of young African players the coaching, facilities and equipment required to better themselves.”

“The African continent, and Nigeria specifically, is teeming with raw talent,” Ujiri agreed. “As we see more and more players drafted into the NBA from Nigeria, it’s never been more clear how much the continent needs this investment to find the next generation of stars– both on the court and off.”

Since 2003, Giants of Africa has used sport to help empower youth to dream big, hosting basketball camps and clinics for boys and girls in 17 countries across the continent.

Last month, Giants of Africa launched the 100-court initiative and unveiled facilities in Kenya and Tanzania. Over five more courts will be unveiled in October and November throughout Nigeria, Burkina Faso (sponsored by IAMGOLD) and the Ivory Coast.

Select courts in Nigeria and Burkina Faso are also made possible with support from Project Tseigh (PjT), who provided solar panel light installations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

