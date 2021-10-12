South-east Fast Melting into APC, Says Buni

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said the South-east, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, was gradually melting into the APC and increasing the fortunes of the party to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

Buni stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the national reconciliation committee of the party at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

He said the caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences, which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.

Buni said it was worthy of note that following the National Executive Committee (NEC) resolutions of 25th June 2020 and 8th December 2020, the party has progressed significantly with purposeful and productive leadership that promoted justice, equity, fair play and genuine reconciliation to give every party member a true sense of belonging.

He added that it was gratifying that loyal party members had complied with the directive to withdraw the multiple court cases instituted against the party, noting that this had no doubt contributed to the speedy reconciliation and rebirth of the party, and was proud to say the ruling party was more united, stronger and bigger.

The Yobe governor noted that the leadership of the party had in the last sixteen months constituted various committees to serve the party, some of which were still on-going.

He added that members of the committees had served with a high sense of commitment and dedication which contributed immensely to the milestone achievements recorded by the party

Buni recalled when he met the APC National Assembly caucus on 24th November 2020, saying, where he assured them that APC would shock Nigeria’s political space, with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country.

He stated: “Today, the South East geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the APC and increasing the fortunes of APC to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

He said with the support and cooperation enjoyed from all party members, three sitting Governors of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi; Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade and Zamfara State, Bello Muatawalle as well as members of their state assemblies, two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Hon. Dimeji Bankole and former National Chairmen of other political parties had joined the APC.

Buni also said the senators and members of the House of Representatives, state legislators, chieftains and members of Board of Trustees of the opposition party and their supporters hadalso joined the APC.

He cited Anambra state, where the ruling party was contesting the forthcoming governorship election, adding that the party recently received five serving, and four former members of the House of Representatives, nine members of the state assembly and chieftains of PDP and APGA into the APC, paving the way to the victory in the November governorship election.

Buni pointed out that the Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise carried out by the party was another major milestone achievement for the party, stressing that it was a crucial tool in the recovery of the party.

According to him, Over 40 million members were registered while the process was still on-going, adding that it provided existing and new members with a sense of belonging and ownership of the party.

He stressed that members of the committee were carefully selected based on their individual track records of excellence, under the chairmanship of a former Governor of Benue State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration of the committee, Adamu expressed optimism that the committee would be able to accomplish the responsibilities and the mandate given it.

