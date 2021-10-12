‘Sit-at-home Orders not Issued by Igbo in Diaspora’

Sunday Okobi and Fred Ojeh

The Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has condemned, in the strongest terms the, insinuation by some leaders in the South-east region that the sit-at-home orders in the region were largely issued by Igbo people in Diaspora

The Chairman of IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a statement made available to THISDAY at the weekend noted that the Diaspora Igbo group has never issued any sit-at home order, adding that they clearly understand the consequences it would have on our people and the region in general. The South-east states governors and leaders, after their meeting held in Enugu to deliberate on the situation in the region, had alleged that the sit-at-home orders were mostly issued by Igbo people in Diaspora.

According to the statement, “Ordinarily, we do not issue any rejoinder after such meetings because we believe that when our elected leaders and stakeholders at home meet, they deliberate on the interest of Ndigbo worldwide.

“We were shocked and dismayed by the communique issued after this latest meeting.”

Anakwenze quoted one of the statements issued by the governors as saying: “The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that governors and all the people of the Southeast should do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the region and that people are allowed to move freely in the zone.”

He stated further that: “The statement issued by the Igbo governors and leaders is false, inaccurate, and is at instigating violence against Igbo people in Diaspora.

“IWA, the largest Diaspora Igbo organization, though aware and understand the rationale for seat-at-home protest, have never called for one because we clearly understand the consequences to our people and the region in general.

“IWA is dismayed that the South-east governors did not discuss the root cause of the sit-at-home protest to address the issue.

“That the people they claim to govern obey orders from an organisation begs the question of how in control the South-east governors are in their respective states.”

Anakwenze in the statement expressed deep worries that the statement from the governors and stakeholders at home was capable of putting the lives of Diasporas who frequent home in jeopardy.

“Diasporas are still shocked and surprised at the unfounded and unguarded statement and may meet to deliberate on the way forward. Meanwhile, we hope that the governors and Igbo stakeholders will refrain from making statements capable of destabilising Alaigbo.

“One thing that is guaranteed to weaken our resolve as Ndiigbo is to continue to fight and backstab ourselves. A house divided cannot stand,” he explained.

“Blaming Igbo Diasporas is not only disingenuous but capable of creating unnecessary friction that Ndigbo could hardly afford at this time,” he warned.

