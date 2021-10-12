Okolo Posted to Bayelsa as New Police Chief

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the posting of Mr. Ben Nebolisa Okolo to Bayelsa State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP).

A statement by Force Headquarters said Okolo takes over from CP Echeng E. Echeng earlier redeployed to Anambra State Police Command. The new police commissioner is a fellow of the National Defence College and hails from Onitsha in Anambra State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

“A cop with vast experiences in policing and community safety, CP Okolo has held key positions within the force cutting across administration, criminal investigations, operations, among others.

“He previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit and the Head of IGP Monitoring Unit, amongst other positions”, it said.

He attended several leadership and professional courses within and outside Nigeria including the tactical command course at the Police Staff College, Jos, strategic and management training course at the INTERPOL Headquarters, France.

The statement said the IG charged the new CP to bring his wealth of experience to bear in advancing gains in crime prevention and public safety in Bayelsa State.

“The IG equally enjoined Bayelsans to accord the new commissioner of police maximum cooperation to enable him succeed in his assignment”, it said.

His posting takes immediate effect.

