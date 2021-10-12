El-Rufai Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints 28-year-old Khalil to Head KADIPA

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has reshuffled his cabinet with some commissioners swapping positions and senior government officials assigned new portfolios. The governor also appointed 28-year-old Khalil as head of Kaduna investment agency

Khalil is a graduate of the faculty of business and economics, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Cyprus. Prior to his appointment, Khalil was the investment intelligence director at KADIPA, the youngest person to assume the role in the history of Kaduna.

A statement yesterday in Kaduna by Spokesman to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the reshuffle was designed to help harness fresh energy for the final lap of El-Rufai administration and bring new insights as well as enable commissioners to have more rounded experience of the government.

According to the statement, eight of the 14 commissioners swapped portfolios, adding that the changes did not affect the ministries of Finance, Justice, Health, Housing & Urban Development, Internal Security and Home Affairs and Human Services and Social Development.

The Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abdullahi, was redeployed to the ministry of Planning & Budget, the position “he held with distinction during Malam El-Rufai’s first term” of office.

“The new portfolios for the commissioners being reassigned are:Environment: Jaafaru Sani

Public Works and Infrastructure: Thomas Gyang Education: Halima Lawal

Agriculture: Ibrahim Hussaini. Local Government: Shehu Muhammad; Planning & Budget Commission Muhammad Abdullahi;Business, Innovation & Technology, Kabir Mato Sports Development: Idris Nyam”, the statement said.

Adekeye disclosed further that the governor has nominated “cabinet rank” administrators for following the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities.

According to the statement Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa was nominated administrator of Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Muhammad Bayero administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory while Phoebe Yayi administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority.

Adekeye said El-Rufai also approved the deployment of the following officials:

“Umma Aboki, Permanent Secretary, Planning & Budget Commission, Murtala Dabo Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission; Abubakar Hassan, Director General, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority; Tamar Nandul, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development & Management Company, Khalil Nur Khalil Executive Secretary, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and Maimunatu Abubakar General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA)”.

He added that Amina Ladan will oversee the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) following the redeployment of Muhammad Magaji to the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure.

“The government has also announced the appointments of Prof. Mohammed Sani as chairman of the Local Government Service Board; Muhammed Muazu Muqaddas as Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) and Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu as Permanent Secretary.

“The governor has nominated Dr. Ishaya Sarki Habu (chairman), Aminu Yusuf Musa, Engr. Rabiu Tanko and Rebecca Nnawo Barde as the new members of the Legislative Service Commission.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has conveyed the state government’s gratitude for the service of Aliyu Saidu, former DG-KADCHMA and Lawal Jibrin, former GM of KEPA, who are leaving the government”, the statement said.

