Buhari Appoints cas New CEO of NEPC

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) with effect from November 27, 2021.

The appointment, according to a release on Tuesday night by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.

