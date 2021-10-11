Students Maltreatment: Kwara Suspends Head of Arabic School, Sets up Probe Panel

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government yesterday suspended the head of the Arabic school whose students were seen in video footage being punished for alleged conduct that was contrary to the rules of the school.

The suspension was done after the state government officials visited the school to ascertain the veracity of the alleged maltreatment of the affected students over the weekend.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Saadat Kawu Modibbo, stated that the government has frowned at the harsh beating seen in the footage.

The officials were led by Modibbo. Other officials included Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Mr. Danmaigoro; Dr. Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mr. Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye.

The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer, Ganmo, SP. Oko Nkama; and a representative of the NSCDC, DSC. Parati AbdulHameed.

The statement said: “A Kwara State Government’s delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.

“The government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.

“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents, and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.

“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

The statement added that “the government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment.

“This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.

“The government appealed for calm while the committee does its works and submits a report for further action. The government commended the Ganmo Muslim community.”

