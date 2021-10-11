Obaseki Appoints Osadolor as New Solicitor-General

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Professor Faith Osamagioghomwenwi Osadolor as the Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Justice.

Osadolor’s appointment is sequel to the elevation of her predecessor, Mr. Wole Iyamu (SAN) as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, announced the appointments in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend.

Ogie said: “Professor Osadolor is a Professor of Law at the Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State.

“He is a former Head, Department of Public Law at the University of Benin. He has also served as a former Assistant Dean of Students and chaired many university committees.

“Osadolor is a permanent member of the University of Benin Senate. He joined the University of Benin as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Law.

“He holds Ph.D., Law; L.M, and LL.B, all from the University of Benin and a B.L from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.”

The state government also announced the appointment of Ozavize E. Salami as the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to the statement, “Salami is an educationist and investment banker with over 23 years of post-graduate experience cutting across education, accounting, investment banking, sales and marketing and customer service.

“She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stonebridge Learning Resources, education and learning resource center managing a network of over 100 teachers delivering learning on technology enabled platforms.

“She has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Accounting (Second Class Upper) from the University of Benin, Edo State, in 1997 and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).”

