FG Reaffirms Commitment to Developing Agric Value Chain

Gilbert Ekugbe

The federal government has restated its commitment to developing the nation’s agricultural value chain.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, explained that no country has been able to develop its agricultural sector without an effective value chain from farm to table.

The Vice President made this known recently while receiving a delegation from Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange, a Kano State-based private company that provides a specialised organised market, operating efficient transaction and delivery of agricultural, solid minerals, and energy-based commodities in Abuja.

Osinbajo stated that it is pertinent for the country to focus on developing its agricultural value chain.

According to him, the business of ensuring the creation of a proper commodity market with the right logistics that would mutually benefit farmers and consumers is of utmost importance.

Osinbajo noted that Nigerians were top producers of so many different agricultural products as well as minerals.

“It is in adding value, ensuring the value chain works effectively, ensuring that we can process, store and trade, that’s really where the missing link is. | don’t know of any society that has been able to develop the whole value chain from farm to table without a very vibrant commodity exchange,” Osinbajo said.

He lauded the Gezawa Company for their efforts and the very quick progress they had achieved in a short time.

“I am impressed with what you have done so far. | think the idea is that there is only one way to make agriculture profitable for the average farmer and that is by creating a market that is systematic and recognizes value and you can’t do that without establishing a proper market,” the VP stated.

On his part, Managing Director of the Gezawa Company, Mr. Muhammad Rabi’l Elyakub, stated, “It would take Nigeria ages for the farmers, producers, and traders in commodities to discover their potential.

“But with the exchanges, we can be easily globally seen and standardise based on international best practices. I believe this is of the core anthems of this government,” he said

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

