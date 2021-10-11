APC Wins All Seats in Plateau LG Elections

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the 17 local government areas of Plateau State in the elections that was conducted on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASEIC), Mr. Fabian Ntung, announced the results yesterday in Jos.

He said seven political parties, including the AAC, APC, PRP, NNPP, SDP, Boot Party and YPP, participated in the elections.

The main opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), was barred from participating in the council election by the PLASIEC.

Ntung said: “From the collated results from across all 17 local government areas, the APC candidates from Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Jos East, Jos South, Jos North, Kanam, Kanke, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mangu, Mikang, Panshin, Qua’an Pan, Riyom, Shendam, and Wase won all the seats and hereby stand elected.

“For the councillorship of the 325 electoral wards, the APC candidates cleared all the seats and hereby stand elected.”

The winners were issued the Certificates of Return immediately after declaration of the results by at the headquarters of PLASEIC in

Jos.

