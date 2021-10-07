Four Persons Abducted in Ekiti Midnight Raid

By Victor Ogunje

No fewer than four persons were yesterday kidnapped by gunmen during a midnight raid at Ilasa Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses in the community confirmed that the gunmen came at about 1.30 a.m. to Eti-Ero farmstead in Ilasa Ekiti and ransacked the entire households.

According to multiple sources, a child, believed to be Yoruba, and three Ebira farmers, were kidnapped and taken to captivity.

The source said: “The gunmen came around 1.30a.m. and started shooting sporadically. The gunshots generated a lot of panic, while some brave people among them had to rush out of their buildings and fled into the bush.

“As they were shooting, they were searching all the buildings and in the course of searching, they abducted a child confirmed to be less than 10 years and three others who are farmers.

“They have been taken to unknown destination and no one has been contacted.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said it was two persons that were abducted, not four as reported.

“Even the police have rescued one of the captives from the abductors and arrested one person in connection with the midnight raid.

“Our men are searching the bushes for the only person in their custody. We assure the people of Ekiti State that we will rescue him, and arrest the culprits to face justice,” Abutu said.

