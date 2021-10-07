EFCC Arrests 12 Illegal Oil Dealers in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 12 persons for alleged involvement in illegal oil dealings.

The suspects were arrested alongside five oil tankers with registration numbers: DEG 54 XS; BND 401 ZN; BGM 140 XA, UGH 553 XR and AKD 238 XS, at the Nigeria Port Authority’s (NPA) premises, Onne, Rivers State. Media Head, EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He gave the names of the suspects to include: Sunday Ogbuji; Okereke Henry; Chijoke Sunday Sunshine; Anayo Egwatu; Nnana Jonah; Tambari Doneh; Atoyebi Taye; Baba Emmanuel; Chigoze Ikemefula; Uba Promise, Ekibor Ekele and Ikechukwu Christian.

According to Uwujaren, “The suspects were arrested based on some verified intelligence linking them with suspicious illegal dealing in petroleum products and selling same to unsuspecting members of the public as genuine products through their Tank Farm”. He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded

